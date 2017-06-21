× 19-year-old dead, teen injured following late night shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A young adult is dead and a teenager injured following an overnight shooting on West Dunbar Road.

A 19-year-old and a 14-year-old were both rushed to the hospital after shots were fired shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The older victim died at the Regional Medical Center.

Police didn’t release any information on what led up to the shooting, but neighbors told WREG this is not the first time shots have been fired at the home.

In fact, this is reportedly the second time violence has erupted inside the residence in a matter of days.

“The other day, somebody went through there with a gun and just lit the house up,” said one neighbor.

One person has been detained, but no charges have been filed in the case.