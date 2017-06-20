Woman Passes It On to her second mom whose husband has cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rachel McNatt was a single mom working as a stylist when she says a co-worker helped her out.

"She actually when I first started working at Supercuts ... she helped me buy school supplies, and her and her husband helped me get Christmas for my boys," Rachel said.

Rachel wants to Pass It On to Mary Beth Banks, a woman she considers her second mom.

"Her husband, he actually has cancer and they are struggling right now," she said. "She's actually working and trying to get two other jobs."

"I'm here to pass it on to you because you've been such an amazing woman," Rachel tells Marybeth when they meet up at a store.

She counts out the money — there's $300 from News Channel 3 and $300 from an anonymous donor in Collierville.

"You know how much you mean to me, and so I know you need the money."

Marybeth's husband has battled skin cancer before, and he was even deemed cancer free.

"They said stick with your dermatologist and we did that every year, and what we thought was sciatica was a tumor growing up his lower spine," Mary Beth said. "And now it's everywhere, but it has not reached his bloodstream and not reached his marrow and not reached his major organs."

Mary Beth says the cash will go to pay off their car and some other bills.