Warrant issued for man accused of killing veteran at IHOP

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Memphis man in the shooting death of a military veteran.

Derrick Harris is wanted for first-degree murder and reckless endangerment.

Investigators say he was choking his estranged girlfriend at the Whitehaven IHOP last month when two people tried to stop him.

Devin Wilson, a 27-year-old air force veteran, was killed. A security guard was shot in the arm.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.