Tuesday’s Top Picks: Local picks for your home décor!

Posted 11:01 am, June 20, 2017

Shop local, it’s not just a slogan, it’s a social movement!

It’s great for mom and pop shops in Memphis, to keep the dollars right here in our community.

On the flip side, you get something unique that you can’t find anywhere else!

Heather Hickman is here with Tuesday’s Top Picks For Your Home!

