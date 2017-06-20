× Sessions: Memphis, 11 other cities to receive federal help reducing violent crime

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis will soon be getting federal aid as part of the National Public Safety Partnership to help combat violent crime.

U.S. District Attorney Jeff Sessions made the announcement Tuesday during an address at the National Summit on Crime Reduction and Public Safety.

The program will “use data-driven, evidence-based strategies” to help local agencies investigate and prosecute those who commit violent crimes in our neighborhoods.

Sessions also said each city will have access to two separate teams based on their individual needs.

The Diagnostic Team would help the city of Memphis identify the factors that increase violent crime and what strategies can be implemented to address them.

A separate unit called the Operations Team would provide “rigorous training and coaching” for three years.

“They will help communities form a lasting coordination structure among federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement agencies and prosecutors. Among other things, Operations Teams will provide enhanced crime trend analysis and comprehensive gun-crime intelligence programs,” Attorney General Sessions explained.

In all, 12 cities were selected to take part in the PSP: Memphis, Birmingham, Indianapolis, Toledo, Baton Rouge, Buffalo, Cincinnati, Houston, Jackson, Kansas City, Lansing and Springfield.

The program was created after President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order charging the Department of Justice to lead an effort to reduce the violent crime nationwide.