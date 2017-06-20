× Sephora to create 400 jobs at new Olive Branch distribution center

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — A new Sephora distribution center will create 400 new jobs over the next five years, the company announced Tuesday.

The company said they will be building a state of the art facility that will begin activity later this month.

Shipping operations will begin late this summer.

Sephora also announced they have partnered with Ability Works to provide work experience to those with disabilities.

