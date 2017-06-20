× Police: Hospital security officer carjacked on campus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A reported carjacking at Methodist University Hospital lands one person behind bars.

Authorities said they don’t have a lot of information, but said the incident was reported shortly before 5 a.m. in the 1200 block of Union Avenue.

A suspect reportedly stole a security officer’s car on the Bellevue and Eastmoreland side of the campus.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody on Montgomery, while the vehicle was recovered on Elvis Presley.

His identity has not been released at this time.