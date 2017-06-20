Police: Barnes and Noble burglary suspect caught on camera

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman caught on camera during a break-in at a local bookstore is now wanted by police.

Authorities said the incident happened Friday morning at the Barnes and Noble on North Germantown Parkway.

The suspect reportedly tried to break the front door to gain entry to the building.

When that failed, she smashed through a window, causing more than $2,000 worth of damage.

She then could be seen walking through the store without attempting to hid her identity.

If you can identify her, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.