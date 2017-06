× Person shot at apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating after someone was shot at Cane Creek Apartments.

Officers said they were called to the 1500 block of Cane Meadow around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said two suspects shot the victim, who is now in serious condition at Regional Medical Center.

Police have not made any arrests yet in the case. According to the police report, the suspects were driving around the parking lot just before the shooting.