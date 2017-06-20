× MLGW: Crews making progress following most recent outage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The number of people currently in the dark continues to decline as crews work around the clock to restore power following Sunday’s storms.

Monday evening, WREG reported just under 2,000 people were without power.

Several hours later, that number dropped to just over 300.

MLGW brought in an additional 40 crews from other states to help with the repairs.

Still it doesn’t help customers who lost power not once, but twice after violent storms hit in the beginning of June.

At the height of that outage, approximately 180,000 were with electricity.

MLGW said $13 million is spent annually upgrading infrastructure.

