Mattel reveals new line of Ken dolls

NEW YORK — A whole new crop of Ken dolls are now on the market.

Toy-maker Mattel officially unveiled seven of the 15 latest Ken dolls on Good Morning America Tuesday.

“By continuing to expand our product line, we are redefining what a Barbie or Ken doll looks like to this generation,” Barbie senior vice president and general manager Lisa McKnight told ABC News.

Like the recent Barbie update, the newest dolls feature several different body times like “slim” and “broad”, skin tones and looks for a more modern feel.

One sports a trendy man-bun while a second rocks cornrows.

Ten of the new dolls are already on sale with the rest being released in the next couple of months.