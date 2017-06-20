× Man hurt in shootout between 2 cars

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was shot when people in cars were firing at each other, police said.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday near Vollintine Avenue and Bellevue Boulevard.

Police were told people in two cars were shooting at each other. One person was hit and transported to Regional Medical Center in noncritical condition.

Officers found a Dodge Caliber abandoned in an empty lot in the area, near Jackson Avenue and Olympic Street. It had bullet holes in it and there was recently broken glass, police said.

Police are investigating.