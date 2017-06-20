Islamic Association: Disturbing video a prank by man seeking fame

Warning: The following video is disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.



MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Detectives are investigating a violent incident at a mosque near the University of Memphis overnight.

Someone pointed a gun at the head of a religious leader and the entire thing was caught on camera via Facebook Live.

The man in the video was giving a lecture about Islam and violence in Somalia in the parking lot after might Sunday.

At one point, a man in the group pointed a gun to the back of the man's head.

No one was hurt, but the Islamic Association of Greater Memphis said they're "deeply disturbed" by the incident, but believe it to be a prank by an "internet famed pseudo-scholar."

"We are ashamed that he would abuse our place of worship for his quest for fame and by the gun incident that happened by a member of the group that was with him."

"Gun violence is a serious issue in our country and brandishing a weapon even in jest is a serious matter," they added.

The organization went on to say the man approached them about speaking at the mosque, but failed to follow standard protocol and was not allowed to speak at the masjid or hold any sort of event.

"We are in no affiliated with him or the group of young men he was with."