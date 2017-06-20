× Huge police presence at scene of shooting that hurt 2

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men have been shot Tuesday evening on West Dunbar Road.

WREG’s Luke Jones reports there’s a massive police presence and multiple ambulances at the scene.

The conditions of the two victims aren’t known at this time.

We’re working to learn more about how the shooting started.

A man who lives in the neighborhood told WREG this is the second time in a few days there’s been gunfire at that house.

“The other day, somebody went through there with a gun and just lit the house up,” he said.

He said the neighborhood is fairly quiet and he doesn’t know what’s going on at that house.