Home barber burglarized, witness say one suspect was regular customer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This North Memphis home may not catch your eye, but friends say it was a dream come true for owner Isaiah Franklin: a home and barbershop, where he'd make extra money to help take care of his three kids.

He wasn't home Tuesday because he works a day job at a warehouse, but his friend was there.

"He said someone broke into his house. He would like me to come through to check it out because he was gone. It was Father's Day."

Police say two men broke in and took two TVs, multiple designer sneakers and even a gun, totaling more than $1,000. That's why his friend is watching out.

"It's not good having an illegal weapon out from past crimes, people doing the wrong thing with them."

Police say witnesses identified one of the suspects as someone they recognized, a regular customer. Friends say that means the owner would've treated him like family.

"The guys probably was plotting up the whole time and timing him like a lot of crime is," the friend said. "He was trying to do something with himself, provide for his kids and end up being in a negative situation."

Police say the victim even says he takes photos of his customers to advertise on Facebook and handed over one of the suspects.