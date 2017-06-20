× Gunshots lead to three-car crash at Third, Belz

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are investigating after shots were reportedly fired leading to a three-car crash Monday evening.

It happened at the intersection of Third Street and Belz.

Once on the scene, police said they discovered the driver who reportedly caused the crash inside the Church’s Chicken bathroom.

When questioned, the individual told officers he was waiting on the light to change when a dark-colored Toyota heading the opposite direction opened fire.

He ran through the red light to get away from the suspects.

No one was hurt in the accident.

A description of the gunman has not been released.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.