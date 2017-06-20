× Former Southaven Mayor Greg Davis found not guilty in embezzlement retrial

OXFORD, Miss. — A jury has found former Southaven Mayor Greg Davis not guilty of embezzlement and fraud.

He was accused of stealing money from the city he led, something he repeatedly denied even though he paid back tens of thousands of dollars.

Davis’ previous 2014 conviction for fraud and embezzlement was overturned, because the Mississippi Court of Appeals said he didn’t get a fair trial in DeSoto County.

The new trial was held in Oxford, Mississippi.

The jury was selected Monday morning followed by opening statements and witness testimony in the afternoon. More witness testimony followed Tuesday before the jury deliberated.

Davis and his attorney hug pic.twitter.com/gYUgm2ckqR — Jessica Gertler (@jgertler_WREG3) June 20, 2017

“You must spend to be reimbursed. That did not happen in this case,” District Attorney John Champion told the jury Monday.

Davis listened closely as prosecutors laid out their evidence, which included a lease agreement and tax documents.

Davis is accused of illegally purchasing a city-owned SUV without approval and of being reimbursed for mileage purchased on a city credit card while he was mayor of Southaven.

“Listen to the proof. Not what they say. What they don’t say,” said defense attorney Steve Farese to the jury. “And ask the questions: How did this happen? Why did it happen? When did it happen? Why did they try to destroy this man’s life?”