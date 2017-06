MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Grammy Award winning rock band Foo Fighters have announced their Concrete and Gold tour will be in Memphis this fall.

Tickets for the Tuesday, October 24 show go on sale to the public June 29 at 10 a.m.

Concert goers can get their tickets through Ticketmaster, by phone at (800) 745-3000 or at the FedEx Forum.

The band’s newest album will be released September 15.

Concrete and Gold. Out 15 Sept.

Pre-order & get priority access to pre-sale tix https://t.co/suKUyMbGTI to find out how. #ConcreteandGold pic.twitter.com/zWBpHg6tPq — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) June 20, 2017