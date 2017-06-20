× Discovery: Micheal Phelps to race great white in Shark Week

NEW YORK — Michael Phelps, the 23-time Olympic gold winner, retired from professional swimming before his career could “jump the shark” but now he’s grabbing one by the jaws and racing it.

The Discovery Channel tapped the most decorated swimmer of all time to race a great white shark.

Not many details are known right now.

The “great gold versus the great white” event will be part of the cable channel’s Shark Week programming.

It’s scheduled to air the last week of July.

Phelps recently posted a photo of a great white passing by a diving cage, but it’s unknown whether a cage will be involved or not.