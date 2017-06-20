Comcast customers could lose service in Tipton County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Comcast customers in Tipton County shocked and outraged after learning they could lose their cable and internet service at the end of the month through no fault of their own.

The Southwest Tennessee Electric Membership Corporation, which owns many of the utility poles in Tipton County, says Comcast hasn't been paying for use of those poles like it's supposed to. And now Comcast is three years behind in payments.

As WREG's Luke Jones reports, the utility company says enough and is enough and Comcast has just eight days left to pay up.