City Watch issued for missing 13-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A City Watch Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old reportedly taken from her home by her father.

Keretha Frazier was last seen Monday evening around 7 p.m. in the 3400 block of Providence.

Police said her father, Tarius Guy, took the victim without permission.

He was driving a blue four-door vehicle.

Authorities told WREG the father is armed with a gun.

If you see Keretha, call police at (901) 545-2677.