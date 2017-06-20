× 13-year-old boy injured in shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 13-year-old boy is recovering at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital following an overnight shooting near the airport.

Police say the teen was shot around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday near Dixie Queen on Airways Blvd. near Ketchum Rd.

Employees at the business told police they heard shots fired but didn’t see what happened.

The victim got on his moped and drove to a home on Johanna Dr. to seek help.

From there, he was taken to LeBonheur in critical condition. He has since been upgraded to stable condition.

So far, police haven’t identified any suspects.

They’re asking anyone with information on this shooting to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.