Wahlburgers opening Beale Street location

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Wahlburgers, the famous burger joint founded by Mark and Donnie Wahlberg, and Executive Chef Paul Wahlberg, will be opening up a new location in the heart of downtown Memphis.

Terence Patterson, the President and CEO of the Downtown Memphis Commission confirmed the new restaurant will be located at 349 Beale Street, just steps away from the FedEx Forum.

“We recognize just how lucky we are to bring Wahlburgers to Beale Street, the most iconic street in America where legendary artists have performed for decades,” said Mark Wahlberg. “We look forward to opening our doors and contributing in our own way to that rich history.”

The restaurant is expected to open sometime this fall.

There are several Walburgers locations across the nation including New York, Florida, Massachusetts and Ohio.

The Memphis location will allow guests to customize their experience by choosing between having a sit-down meal, quick-service at a counter or even order to-go.

There will even be a full-service bar stocked with everything from wine and beer to adult frappes.

For more information, click here.