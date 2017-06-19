Video: Armed robbers hit local Mapco gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Investigators have released video of two individuals wanted in a recent armed robbery.

On June 11, the two suspects entered the Mapco gas station in the 400 block of E. H. Crump Boulevard armed with a handgun.

Both suspects reportedly walked around the counter and demanded the employee hand over cash from the register.

They then stole several other items from inside the business before fleeing westbound.

If you can help identify these men, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.