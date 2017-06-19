× TBI headed to Coffee County courthouse shooting that left deputies hurt

MANCHESTER, Tenn. — Two deputies were hurt when there was a shooting Monday afternoon at the Coffee County courthouse, WTVF reported.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed agents are headed to the scene.

It’s unclear exactly what happened or whether the deputies were shot or injured a different way. The deputies are being treated at a Chattanooga hospital, but their conditions are not known at this time.

The suspect ran away from the scene but was caught after a short chase, according to WTVF. The suspect was also hospitalized.