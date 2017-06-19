× Redbirds pitcher earns weekly league honor

MEMPHIS, Tenn-Memphis Redbirds right-hander John Gant has been named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week for the week of June 12-18, the league office announced Monday.

Gant posted his best start as a member of the Cardinals organization on Friday against Colorado Springs. After walking the leadoff batter, the righthander retired the next 13 batters in order before a one-out bunt single in the fifth inning. He then proceeded to set down 11 of the final 12 hitters he faced, punctuated by striking out the side in the eighth inning. Gant needed just 90 pitches to complete eight scoreless frames, striking out six overall.

It marked the first win with Memphis for Gant, who is now 1-1 with a 2.13 ERA in five starts. He has also made one appearance with St. Louis at Cincinnati on June 6. He was acquired in the offseason from Atlanta as part of the Jaime Garcia deal in December.

The strong outing was the third of at least eight scoreless innings for Gant in his seven-year career and first since 2015. He also became just the fifth starter in the PCL this season to throw eight scoreless frames.

Gant becomes the second Redbird to win the award this year, joining Luke Weaver, who earned the accolade for the week of May 1-7.

–memphisredbirds.com–