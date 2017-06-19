× Police investigating after 2 people shot, suspect at large

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have been shot in the Parkway Village area.

Officers were called about a person shot in the 3200 block of South Mendenhall Road. When they were on the scene, police got call about another shooting victim in that same area.

Police said one of the victims was taken to Regional Medical Center in noncritical condition, but it’s unknown how the other victim is doing at this time.

Police said the suspect may have been in a white vehicle with primer paint on the hood.