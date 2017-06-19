× Police: 2 hurt in crash, shots may have been fired

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating a crash in South Memphis where there may have also been gunfire.

Police were called to a crash at Third Street and Belz Boulevard. When they got to the scene, they were told gunshots may have been fired.

Police said no one was shot.

Two people were hurt in the crash, however, and police said they were both taken to Regional Medical Center. Neither is in critical condition.

Police said one person was detained “possibly” on an outstanding warrant.

Police said they received conflicting information from the scene and are working to investigate further what exactly happened.