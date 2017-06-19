× Pair charged for shooting 8-year-old Jackson boy in the head

JACKSON, Miss. — Two suspects are behind bars after Jackson, Mississippi boy was shot in the back of the head Saturday night.

Kendrick Jackson and Lakia Bradley were both charged with aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

According to The Clarion Ledger, 8-year-old Richard Kyles’ mother was driving down the street late Saturday evening when the suspects began following her.

At some point, shots were fired from inside the vehicle, hitting the sleeping 8-year-old in the back of the head.

He was rushed to the University of Mississippi Medical Center where he is currently in very serious critical condition.

The Jackson Police Department said Jackson was the mother’s ex-boyfriend and had recently made threats against he woman.

The 26-year-old is the one who pulled the trigger, they said.

Bradley was reportedly the driver.

WAPT reported police eventually took Jackson into custody following a traffic stop, while Bradley was captured at Club Elite.