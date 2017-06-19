× MLGW: Thousands remain without power following Sunday storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of Memphis Light, Gas and Water customers are in the dark Monday morning following powerful weekend storms.

MLGW crews are once again working overtime to help restore power to more than 9,200 people.

At the height of the most recent storm, 26,000 customers were without power following Sunday’s severe storms.

The timing couldn’t be worse for the utility company who just three weeks ago had to deal with the third largest outage in Memphis history.

It’s unclear when the power will be restored.