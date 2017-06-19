× Man says someone pointed gun at his head while he was giving lecture at mosque

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating an incident involving a gun being pulled at a mosque.

The victim told police he gives lectures across the country about Islam and violence in Somalia, and he was giving a lecture Sunday at a mosque in the 3500 block of Mynders Avenue.

He said he was speaking about promoting peace in Somalia, but some Somalians in the audience “disagreed with his views,” according to the police report.

He said one of the men passed a handgun to another man, who then pointed it at the back of the victim’s head.

It was all caught on Facebook Live because he was livestreaming the lecture, police said.

Police have not arrested anyone at this time, and they are investigating.