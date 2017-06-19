× Maintenance work causes alternating lane closures along I-55

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — The Mississippi Department of Transportation would like to remind drivers of scheduled maintenance work this week along I-55 in Desoto County.

Crews will be paving both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-55 between the Church Road and Pleasant Hill exits every evening for the foreseeable future.

That means crews will be shutting down alternating lanes on both sides of the interstate.

When crews are working on the northbound side, the road closures will take place between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

They will begin an hour later when crews are paving the southbound lanes.

The project is expected to be complete in July.