× Immigration officials taking over case following local bust

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Deputies identified three of four men accused of stealing construction equipment from a local company during a news conference Monday.

Oscar Celallos, Jose Lopez and Isrel Dela Cruz were all charged with theft of property up to $10,000.

Cruz was also charged with aggravated assault.

A judge denied bond for all three suspects.

Last week, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office told WREG they discovered the stolen merchandise in the backyard of a home on Chelsea Avenue.

According to estimates, the crooks stole $745,000 in roofing shingles, $88,000 in rolled roofing, $12,000 in roofing nails, $14,000 in aluminum drip rails and rolled trim, and $13,000 in stolen lawn equipment.

There was enough there, they said, to fill five tractor trailer trucks.

It’s believed that for the past 10 years, the men stole the items, then turned around a sold them.

Another 10 cars were seized during the raid and four men arrested, deputies said Monday.

The case has reportedly now been handed over to immigration officials, but it’s unclear if the three men arrested were here illegally.

We do know three were from Guatemala and one from Mexico.