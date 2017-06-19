Former daycare employees charged in boy’s death to appear in court

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — The four women charged in the death of 5-year-old Christopher Gardner Jr. after he was left on a daycare van will appear in court on Monday.

Kendra Washington, Pamela Lavette Robinson, Felicia Ann Phillips and Wanda Taylor are all scheduled to appear in a Crittenden County courtroom to face manslaughter charges.

As of Friday evening, only Washington and Robinson had turned themselves in.

Attorneys for Phillips and Taylor said they would turn themselves in on Monday.

No bond has been set for any of the accused.

WREG was told that would happen once they appeared in court.

According to police, the four Ascent Daycare workers failed to perform routine checks that would have prevented the 5-year-old’s death.

One event signed Christopher in despite never having physically seen the boy inside the building.

Temperatures inside the van that day were up to 140 degrees.

The daycare said they fired all four employees shortly after the tragic incident.

WREG’s Bridget Chapman will be covering the hearing Monday.