Family: ‘No one is safe’ until accused murderer is behind bars

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Marquis Bell’s story has become all too familiar.

A young man gunned down in the prime of his life.

Memphis Police said Bell was in a Whitehaven convenience store parking lot when he got into an argument with Octavius Bland and Antoine Adams.

Family members told WREG he was in wrong place at the wrong time.

“Apparently there were two suspects that was thinking about robbing him,” said Lt. Tony Mullins. “When he walked into the parking lot, they had a verbal confrontation. One of the suspects pulled a pistol and started shooting.”

Officers arrested Bland nine days later and charged him with first-degree murder.

Adams is still at large.

The victim’s family revealed Adams called them to say he was sorry, but that he wasn’t going to turn himself in.

They said as long as Adams is on the streets, no one is safe.

As long as he’s on the streets, they won’t have any peace.

In order to provide that, Memphis police said they need the community’s help.

If you know where Adams is hiding, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.