× Delicious touches to make your parties “Pretty in Pink”!

This summer make your parties “Pretty in Pink”!

Chef Elle is here with some delicious touches for wedding showers, baby showers, even just your ladies lunches.

April showers brought about May flowers.

May flowers released the fragrance of June love. Ahhh…

Wedding season is here.

And Chef Elle is back with the perfect launching pad for your pretty in pink theme.

As always, she’s kept it fresh and easy.

…to good food

Pretty in Pink Recipes by Chef Elle

YouTube Segment Link

Watermelon Salad

16 3-inch watermelon rounds

8 country ham slices, wafer thin

pepper basil, garnish

pink peppercorns, garnish

To assemble, place a watermelon round in the center of the plate. Gently bunch a slice of ham on top. Layer another piece of watermelon at an angle.

Drizzle citrus jus over salad. Garnish with freshly cracked peppercorns and pepper basil. (serves 4)

Citrus Jus

1 ½ c grapefruit juice

3 T Meyer lemon juice

2 ½ T sugar

¼ t fennel seeds

pinch sea salt

½ t pink peppercorns

Add ingredients to a non-reactive pot and set over medium-low heat. Cook sauce until it becomes a thick syrup. Strain and transfer to a squeeze bottle until ready to use.

Tickled Pink Cocktail

10 oz. rhubarb

1 ½ c sugar

1 ½ c water

8 oz. gin, chilled

Rosé, chilled

Cut rhubarb into chunks.

Set a pot over medium heat and add rhubarb chunks, sugar, and water. Once boiling, reduce heat, allowing sugar to dissolve and rhubarb to become tender.

Remove from heat. Discard cooked rhubarb. Strain syrup and transfer to an airtight container. Refrigerate until ready to use.

To make the Tickled Pink, add a shot of gin and rhubarb syrup to each glass. Finish by topping off with chilled Rosé.

Old-school Translations

c=cup; T=tablespoon; t=teaspoon

Easy Solutions

If watermelon remains, use a petite melon baller to scoop little balls. Adding them to the salad would impress all the ladies.

When making drinks for a crowd, double or even triple the ingredients, and make sure spirits are cold. Also, if you’re in the mood for a grown-up float, add strawberry ice cream to the Tickled Pink. Yummy is the word.

Since this recipe is fresh and easy, give this time lovely salad a try and let us know what you think. Remember, if you want the same results, follow the recipe and use the products mentioned.

Looking for even more? Visit chefellegreen.com for additional recipes and a complete list of credits.

© 2017 Elle Green All Rights Reserved