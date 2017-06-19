× CK’s Coffee Shop robbed again

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are looking for two men who held up a coffee shop near the University of Memphis overnight.

The robbery happened after midnight at CK’s Coffee Shop on South Highland near Southern Avenue.

Police said the two men got away with some cash but no one inside was hurt.

So far, police haven’t released a description of the two men.

In May, WREG reported another robbery at the coffee shop.

A waitress told authorities the suspect appeared to be casing the building several days before the robbery, asking questions about employee shifts.

The very next day, he returned and sat in a booth for thirty minutes before leaving.

Hours later, he returned a third time only to rob to place and the waitress of $100.

If you can help in this latest robbery, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.