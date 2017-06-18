× Titans sign veteran Decker

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans and wide receiver Eric Decker have agreed to terms on a one-year deal.

The Titans announced the deal Sunday night.

The 6-foot-3, 214-pound Decker visited the Titans on Wednesday, met with coach Mike Mularkey and took a physical. He was released this month by the New York Jets after three seasons with the team.

Decker, who spent his first four seasons with Denver, has three 1,000-yard seasons with 12 100-yard games in his seven-year NFL career. He has 33 touchdowns in the red zone since 2012, second in the NFL only to Brandon Marshall (35) in that span. He also ranks 18th n the NFL with 43 touchdown receptions and 4,535 yards receiving since 2012.

Hip and shoulder injuries limited Decker to three games last year.