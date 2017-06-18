× Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for several counties, including Shelby

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A storm is moving through the Memphis metro area.

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the following counties: southwestern Shelby, DeSoto, northern Tunica and southern Crittenden.

It’s in effect until 3 p.m. Sunday.

St. Francis and Lee counties are no longer under the warning.

According to the NWS, the storm may bring wind up to 60 mph and penny-sized hail. There could be damage to roofs, siding and trees.