× Storm knocks out power for more than 20,000 MLGW customers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Power is going out across Memphis.

MLGW is reporting about 22,000 people are in the dark. That number was up to 26,000 not too long ago.

A thunderstorm rolled through Memphis and the surrounding area, and Shelby County was under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 3 p.m. Sunday.