Police are looking for missing 18-year-old with mental illness

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A City Watch has been issued for 18-year-old Lemanuel Perry.

Perry’s mother told police she last saw her son Thursday, June 15 near the 100 block of North Evergreen St.

Police say Perry is mentally challenged and suffers from multiple mental illnesses that require medication.

He is 5 feet 10 inches and weighs 225 pounds last seen in wearing grey shirt and shorts.

If you have any information contact MPD at 901-545-2677