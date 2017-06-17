Missing Fitzgerald sailors found in flooded compartments

The damaged USS Fitzgerald is seen near the U.S. Naval base in Yokosuka, southwest of Tokyo, after the U.S. destroyer collided with the Philippine-registered container ship ACX Crystal in the waters off the Izu Peninsula Saturday, June 17, 2017. The USS Fitzgerald was back at its home port in Japan after colliding before dawn Saturday with a container ship four times its size, while the coast guard and Japanese and U.S. military searched for seven sailors missing after the crash. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
YOKOSHUKA, Japan — The US Navy said Saturday that “a number” of missing sailors on the USS Fitzgerald were found in flooded berthing compartments.
After the guided-missile destroyer collided with a container ship on Friday, the Navy said seven sailors were missing. “The families are being notified and being provided the support they need during this difficult time. The names of the sailors will be released after all notifications are made,” the Navy’s 7th Fleet said in Saturday’s statement.
