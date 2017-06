× City Watch issued for missing endangered teen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued a City Watch for 17-year-old Derekia Smith.

Police say she left her home Friday, June 16 around 7 pm and hasn’t been seen since.

They believe she may be with 26-year-old Melrico Nelvis who severely beat her several days ago.

Smith is 5 foot 3 inches and is about 130 pounds.

If you have any information on where she might be, contact MPD at 901-545-2677.