× Brush Fires Burn in Southern California

BANNING, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters are battling a wildland fire in the Banning Pass area of Southern California, where summerlike heat is building.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says the blaze was reported around 11:30 a.m. Thursday and grew to 43 acres (17 hectares) in 45 minutes.

More than 100 firefighters, two air tankers and a helicopter have been assigned to the fire, about 85 miles (137 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

Midday temperatures are in the low 90s, with low relative humidity.