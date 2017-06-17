18-year-old charged in accidental shooting of brother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- 18-year-old Anthony Denson is charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon after shooting his brother.

Police say Denson accidentally shot his 16-year-old brother just before 11 Friday morning.

Paramedics say the 16-year-old was in critical condition when they rushed him to the hospital.

Investigators collected evidence and spoke to witnesses to piece together what led up to the shooting.

In an affidavit, police discovered the brother had been playing with the gun and shot his brother. The sister of the two brothers found out and called the police.

Officers also spoke with another witness who told them that Denson asked him to hide the gun.

Police later recovered the gun in a green pencil case behind the witness's home.

The 16-year-old brother is stable condition. Neighbors are hoping the teen pulls through.