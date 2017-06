× Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for several counties in the Mid- South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for counties in the WREG viewing area.

Poinsett, Mississippi, Crittenden and Cross counties are all under an active alert until 1:15 p.m.

Forecasters are expecting wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour and quarter size hail.

For the latest weather and news information, download the WREG app.