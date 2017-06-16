× President announces changes to Cuba policy

MIAMI — In Miami, President Donald Trump outlined his new foreign policy with Cuba, declaring the U.S. will no longer work with the country until it meets certain conditions.

“Effective immediately, I am canceling the last administration’s completely one-sided deal with Cuba,” the President announced.

He went on to say the policy created under former President Barrack Obama doesn’t make sense and does nothing to help the Cuban people.

The new policy, he said, will be better for them and the American people.

Diplomatic relations between the United States and Cuba will remain open, as will the newly opened embassies in Washington and Havana. And there will be no further restrictions on the types of goods that Americans can take out of Cuba, including the country’s popular rum and cigars.

The Trump administration will begin strictly enforcing the authorized exemptions that allow travel between the US and Cuba and prohibit commerce with Cuban businesses owned by the military and intelligence services. The President also directed Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to convene a task force on expanding Internet access on the island and reiterate the United States’ opposition to efforts in the United Nations to lift the Cuban embargo until more is done to honor human rights.

None of these new regulations take effect immediately, a White House official said, adding that government agencies are expected to officially issue the regulatory amendments in the coming months.

Changes in Policy

Obama, after years of clandestine work with the Castro regime, announced in 2014 that the United States would re-establish diplomatic relations and reopen the American embassy in Havana, which was closed in 1961 following the Cuban revolution.

The announcement led Obama to visit Cuba in 2016, making him the first sitting president to visit the island in more than 50 years.

The moved allowed for more Americans to travel to Cuba, with US air carriers marketing commercial flights direct to the island and cruise ships to port in the nation.

The thaw also allowed Americans to bring more goods back from the island nation.

Trump was personally invested in drafting the plans on Cuba, multiple aides told CNN, with one adding that the President deeply believes that the changes Obama announced in 2014 were a “bad deal for the United States and a bad deal for the Cuban people.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.