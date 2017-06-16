Police say they need more tips to solve two-year-old’s murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Memphis police said right now, surveillance video is their best lead in the murder of a toddler.

They believe someone in a black sedan shot and killed Laylah Washington and they want someone to come forward and identify her killer.

"Someone knows something," said MPD Deputy Director Mike Ryall. "We're exhausting many, many resources trying to beat bushes and find out who did this terrible deed."

Laylah's mother told police her toddler was int eh car when she told some guys to stop driving crazy in a parking lot on Winchester on Sunday night.

Detectives said security footage shows the suspect's dark sedan following the family onto Kirby from Winchester just moments before the suspects opened fire and shot Laylah in the head.

"We need people to step up and be truthful about this," said Ryall.

Meanwhile, New Direction Senior Pastor Stacy Spencer is asking people to come forward. His church is in the same neighborhood Laylah lived in and was killed in.

"I think we've got to change the culture in our community. This snitching policy, there's also honor amongst thieves," he said.

As a father, he's torn up about this senseless violence.

"There was a time children were off limits. This is against every kind of code: street code, human code," he said.

Family members said Laylah loved to laugh and play with her toys.

An innocent child's life lost to violence in this city.

"We are doing everything possible with everything we have to find the killer," said Ryall.

If you can help police, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Mayor Jim Strickland issued another statement about the tragedy.

He said, "We close this week on a somber note, and that’s the recent fatal shooting of 2-year-old Laylah Washington. I’m sure you’ve heard about it. As a city, our hearts break for the family. And as your mayor, my heart hurts for the violence that claimed Laylah’s life, and the lives of others lost. This underscores exactly why reducing violent crime is our No. 1 priority — not just for the broader future of our city, but for the families like Laylah’s who are grieving today. May Laylah rest in peace, and may God bless her family."

There is a fundraiser set up for the family: https://www.gofundme.com/love-for-laylah