× Photo of firefighters comforting children involved in crash goes viral

AMARILLO, Texas — A photo of two Amarillo firefighters comforting children following an accident is touching hearts and going viral.

The Amarillo Fire Department posted the picture of Sam Berry and Jared Davis this week, saying many times their crews provide more than just medical treatment when they respond to emergencies.

As one firefighter gets on one knee to talk to a boy, the other sits on the pavement cuddling a little girl with a stuffed toy in her lap.

The photographed men said everyone in the department has probably done or would do the same thing.

Both children were uninjured in the crash.