MPD investigating deadly shooting in Bethel Grove

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD detectives are searching for the suspect responsible for a deadly shooting in the Bethel Grove neighborhood.

Police say a 51-year-old man was shot and killed around 12:15 a.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Kimball Ave. near Trezevant St.

The victim’s name hasn’t yet been released.

So far, police haven’t released a description of the suspect — but they believe he was driving the victim’s 2008 Infiniti.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you have any information about this homicide.

According to our count, this is the city’s 93rd homicide of 2017. We already had more than 100 homicides by this time last year.